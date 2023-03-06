Expansion plans for EKY recovery center underway

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope recovery campus in Perry County is continuing to grow.

The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Facility opened its doors in August 2022, and, in the upcoming weeks, a men’s facility will also open its doors.

“To be honest, men’s is more of a need than the women’s has been, so we’re pretty excited about it,” said Beacons of Hope Campus Director Jennifer McIntyre.

Beacons of Hope staff said the new men’s facility will offer several programs for men in recovery to utilize.

“Through this facility, we’ll be able to offer parenting, anger management, GED, I think a little bit on down the line, Hazard Community College is gonna come down here and set up some kind of vocational thing,” said Jordan Winchester, residential coordinator for the men’s facility.

Last month, the women’s facility began housing pregnant women and mothers with babies.

Staff members said the men’s facility is one of the final pieces of the puzzle in keeping recovering families together.

“When we do intakes, they’ll say, ‘well my wife needs to come, my husband needs to come, can we both come?’ and once this is open, we can definitely do that,” McIntyre said.

And, with the majority of staff having been in recovery themselves, Winchester said the men’s facility staff can be positive role models to the men who stay there.

“The AB book tells us we are a lot that would not usually mix, and that’s the truth, but we all got one common goal and that’s to stay clean and sober, so we’re all joined in on that effort and to pass it on to other people,” Winchester added.

Along with the men’s facility, the campus will also add a medical detox facility.

”With certain substances, they have to go into a medical detox first,” said Winchester. “Finding the medical detox and getting them in there and getting them in there in a timely manner is definitely a hassle, so the fact that we’re gonna offer it here, and to be able to come from that and go straight to treatment all on the same campus, that is awesome.”

Within the medical detox center, there will also be a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) service.

The Beacons of Hope Men’s Facility will house 16 clients, but staff said it will expand to house more clients in the future.

Staff members estimated the medical detox center will open in the next six weeks.

