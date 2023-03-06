BBB issues warning of storm-chasing scammers approaching Kentucky, Indiana residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana is warning residents of storm-chasing scammers following the severe weather that occurred the beginning of March.

BBB serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana said there is a potential of these out-of-town scammers to approach residents claiming they will clean up and repair property damage. However, their goal is to get a financial transaction from their victim.

Contractors should also be on the lookout because these storm-chasing scammers who are hired leave customers unsatisfied due to poor workmanship or unfulfilled warranties.

The following tips were stated in a BBB release:

· Know your rights and responsibilities as provided by the state Attorney General. Kentucky residents can contact the Kentucky Attorney General’s office at ag.ky.gov or call 502.696.5300.

· Businesses must be licensed. Contact the Revenue Commission at 502.574.4860 to check out a company’s licensure.

Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if salespeople go door-to-door. Verify that they need to have a permit by contacting your local Township or Municipality or call Permits & Licensing at 502.574.3321

While most roofing contractors abide by the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.

· Try to get at least 3-4 quotes from contractors, and insist that payments be made to the company, not an individual.

· Do not pay for the job in advance. Be wary of any contractor who demands full or half payment upfront.

· Resist high-pressure sales tactics, such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot.

Get a written contract that specifies the price, the work to be done, the amount of liability insurance coverage maintained by the contractor, and a time frame. Require a copy of their current certificate of insurance.

For general questions or complaints related to insurance, contact your state’s Department of Insurance. Kentucky residents can visit insurance.ky.gov or call 502.564.3630.

· Pay by credit card, if possible; you may have additional protection if there’s a problem.

· If you suspect a company may be price gouging necessary goods or services due to the area storm damage, report the business to BBB and the Attorney General’s office.

· Beware of FEMA imposters. In the past, scammers have impersonated FEMA to try to scam consumers. Remember that FEMA does not charge for inspections, and they always wear ID badges. If you are still unsure, check with FEMA first at fema.gov or call 202.646.2500.

The BBB release added that Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities would never call a customer and demand an immediate payment over the phone in order to restore power or prevent it from being shut off.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.