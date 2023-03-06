ARH Mountain Student Achiever Luke Nicholson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Luke Nicholson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Luke is a senior at Clay County High School, where he has a 4.5 GPA.
Nicholson is a member of the football, basketball and bass fishing teams. He is also a volunteer coach and umpire for Clay County little league baseball and basketball.
Luke also volunteers with the Fogertown Fire Department.
Congratulations, Luke!
