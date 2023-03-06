ARH Mountain Student Achiever Luke Nicholson

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Luke Nicholson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Luke is a senior at Clay County High School, where he has a 4.5 GPA.

Nicholson is a member of the football, basketball and bass fishing teams. He is also a volunteer coach and umpire for Clay County little league baseball and basketball.

Luke also volunteers with the Fogertown Fire Department.

Congratulations, Luke!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
North Laurel Lady Jaguars
North Laurel wins Girls’ 13th Region Tournament, punches ticket to Sweet 16
Family of Letcher County woman offering reward for information on her death
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin - February 28, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin - February 28, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin - February 28, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Grace Ledington - February 27, 2023