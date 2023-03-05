WATCH LIVE: Girls tip off Championship Sunday at 13th Region Tournament

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Game of the Week coverage of the 13th Region Tournament rolls along as the girls take the court with hardware on the line.

North Laurel advanced to the championship game in a nail-biter finish over South Laurel 67-63.

Jackson County dominated Corbin 64-42 in the second semifinal game.

You can watch everything on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have access to H&I, we’re streaming all the games on our website WYMT.com and in the player above.

