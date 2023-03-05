Staying dry and sunny to end the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues across the region as we close out the weekend. Enjoy it because some showers are possible by Monday night.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays calm to close out the weekend. We remain dry under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out, especially late tonight and early Monday. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

Most of your Monday looks dry and mild. High temperatures top out in the lower-70s by Monday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. We could see some breezy winds up 15 mph at times, but the wind will not be as strong as Friday.

Into Monday night, a weak weather system will push through the region. This system could spark an isolated shower or two, especially late Monday and early Tuesday. Low temperatures dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperature Rollercoaster Ride

We are tracking a cooldown by the middle of the upcoming work week. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s around midnight on Tuesday, but we fall into the upper-40s by Tuesday afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible early on Tuesday, but most of us look to stay dry. Overnight lows tumble into the upper-20s.

Wednesday looks dry and cooler. High temperatures only reach the upper-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s.

Into Thursday, the rollercoaster ride continues. Milder air looks to creep back into the region, with highs reaching the mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. The first half of Thursday looks dry, but scattered showers look to return during the evening and overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

The end of the work week is looking soggy. Scattered showers are possible under a cloudy sky. Highs look to reach the mid-50s, and lows look to fall into the upper-30s.

For now, models are trending drier and cooler on Saturday. Highs look to top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows look to bottom out in the lower-30s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.