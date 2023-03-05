Regional tournament championship games set

(WYMT) - The title games are set for the Boys’ and Girls’ Regional Tournaments in the 13th, 14th and 15th Regions.

In the first semifinal of the Boys’ 13th Region Tournament, North Laurel came out victorious against South Laurel, 63-44. Corbin defeated Barbourville in the second semifinal, 58-34.

North Laurel and Corbin will go head-to-head for the Boys’ 13th Region Championship on Monday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m.

In the Girls’ 13th Region Tournament, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars escaped with a close, 67-63 victory against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. Jackson County took down Corbin in the other semifinal with a 64-42 win.

North Laurel and Jackson County will meet in the Girls’ 13th Region Title Game on Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m.

In the Boys’ 14th Region Tournament, Perry County Central prevailed with a 65-62 win against Letcher County Central while Breathitt County won in thrilling fashion against Hazard, 53-51.

The Commodores and Bobcats will face each other on Monday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m for the Boys’ 14th Region Championship.

Letcher County Central won the first semifinal matchup against Leslie County, 70-37 in the Girls’ 14th Region Tournament while Knott County Central ousted host Leslie County, 57-45.

Letcher County Central and Knott County Central will square off for the Girls’ 14th Region Championship on Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m. It will mark the fourth time in the last five seasons the two schools have faced each other with a trip to the Girls’ Sweet 16 State Tournament on the line.

In the Boys’ 15th Region Tournament, Martin County got the upper-hand on Lawrence County, advancing to the title game with an 80-71 win. Pikeville claimed the other spot in Monday’s final with a 50-36 victory against Pike County Central.

The Boys’ 15th Region Championship will pit Martin County against Pikeville on Monday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m.

Pikeville clashed with Martin County in the first semifinal contest in the Girls’ 15th Region Tournament, winning 69-19. Lawrence County toppled Pike County Central in the other semifinal, 81-68.

For the second straight season, Pikeville and Lawrence County will go toe-to-toe for the Girls’ 13th Region Championship on Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m.

