Preparing now for next week’s time change

Spring Forward next week
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Soak in the bright and early mornings this week because next weekend we “spring forward” and move our clocks up by one hour.

Some health officials are warning that now is the time to prepare to avoid any harmful effects.

“We see a lot of adverse outcomes, even with that acute change,” said S. Justin Thomas, a UAB psychiatry assistant professor. “Changes in mood, increased risk for heart attack and stroke even with this shift into Daylight Saving Time.

Thomas says the time change brings health risks:

“Anytime we either lose sleep or we’re not sleeping when our body wants us to sleep, it has a variety of outcomes. It could affect our ability to think, concentrate, it can effect our mood. Maybe an increase in depression, anxiety, etc.”

Apparently, even car crashes tend to happen more after a time change. Thomas says simply going to bed earlier might not be the solution.

“Light suppresses our natural melatonin release and so if we expose ourselves to light before trying to go to bed, whether that be through electronics or home lighting -- it tends to suppress melatonin, makes it harder to fall asleep,” he added. “I think being mindful of light and making sure you’re kind of in a dimly lit environment the hour leading up to bed can be helpful.”

It’s a big reason Thomas says more light at the end of the day isn’t always a good thing.

While some lawmakers are pushing for permanent daylight saving time, Thomas says the sleep community is pushing for the opposite.

“Most scientific evidence suggests that permanent Standard Time, the lighting that we experience is more in line with our body’s normal rhythms,” said Thomas. “We’ve tried the permanent daylight saving time and eliminated it in less than a year because it was so bad.”

The U.S. did try out permanent Daylight Saving Time back in the 70′s, but the law was retracted within a year.

Thomas says another way to prepare for next week’s time change: get the recommended 8 hours of sleep each night this coming week, so if you do lose an hour next Sunday, it won’t be as impactful.

