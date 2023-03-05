Kristy Orem picks up 500th career win

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Girls’ Head Basketball Coach Kristy Orem notched another milestone in her outstanding career on Saturday, winning her 500th career game.

Orem and the Pikeville Lady Panthers had their way in a 69-19 victory against the Martin County in the Girls’ 15th Regional semifinals.

Pikeville’s next contest is against Lawrence County in the Girls’ 15th Region Championship.

