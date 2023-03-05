Kristy Orem picks up 500th career win

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Girls’ Head Basketball Coach Kristy Orem notched another milestone in her outstanding career on Saturday, winning her 500th career game.

Orem and the Pikeville Lady Panthers had their way in a 69-19 victory against the Martin County in the Girls’ 15th Regional semifinals.

Pikeville’s next contest is against Lawrence County in the Girls’ 15th Region Championship.

