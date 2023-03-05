Kentucky Republicans at each level gather for Lincoln Day Banquet

Lincoln Day Banquet
Lincoln Day Banquet(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Republicans gathered for the 83rd annual 5th District Lincoln Day Banquet at the Corbin Center.

It was a sold out event as leaders from each level of government attended.

“We’re very blessed with amazing leaders up in Washington D.C. as well as Frankfort. So, we just wanna be able to honor them and honor conservative values,” Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said.

Razmus honored Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Hal Rogers with Corbin Colonel certificates for their work.

“I’m always worried and concerned about the people back here. Floods, fires, lack of jobs, loss of the steel industry, coal business and the like. So, it’s a continuous fight up there,” Rogers said.

McConnell expressed his concern for Kentuckians dealing with inflation.

“Inflation is through the roof. The Biden administration has spent too much money, flooded the country with money. It was widely predicted that would create 40-year inflation,” The Senate Minority Leader said.

Six Republican candidates for governor also attended the event, all expressing their commitment to the region.

“When I’m in the east, people in the east say they’re forgotten. When I’m in the west, you know, people in the west say that they’re forgotten. So, it’s important not to forget any part of the state,” candidate Mike Harmon said.

“Eastern Kentucky is God’s creation. We need to make sure that this is a tourist hub of the United States. We have a lot of things going for us, trail systems, outdoor recreation,” candidate Ryan Quarles said.

Other Republican candidates for governor that attended were Kelly Craft, Daniel Cameron, Alan Keck and Bob DeVore.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
13th Region Girls Semifinal matchups between North Laurel and South Laurel at 6:00 p.m.; and...
WATCH LIVE: Girls tip off Semifinal Saturday at 13th Region Tournament

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Big Sandy RECC, Kentucky Power crews continue working to restore power outages
Aleya Brooks and her family
‘In the arms of Jesus now,’ Gallatin teen to become organ donor following deadly storms
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
bs recc
Big Sandy RECC crews continue working to restore power outages - 6PM