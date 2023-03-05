Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher

Lea Bentley
Lea Bentley(Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher Lea Bentley.

Bentley died on March 2 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 5 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home and on Monday, March 6, at the Dome prior to the funeral.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at the Dome at Betsy Layne Elementary School.

There will be no school at Betsy Layne Elementary School on March 6 because of the funeral.

“We ask that all of our Bobcats, and Floyd County staff and students, whether you will be attending the funeral or not, to please wear BLUE in memory of Mrs. Bentley. We also ask that you continue to keep the Bentley family and BLES community in your thoughts and prayers,” a post read on Facebook.

You can read the entire obituary for Lea Bentley here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
13th Region Girls Semifinal matchups between North Laurel and South Laurel at 6:00 p.m.; and...
WATCH LIVE: Girls tip off Semifinal Saturday at 13th Region Tournament

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Big Sandy RECC, Kentucky Power crews continue working to restore power outages
Aleya Brooks and her family
‘In the arms of Jesus now’: Gallatin teen becomes organ donor after deadly storms
bs recc
Big Sandy RECC crews continue working to restore power outages - 6PM
Family of Letcher County woman offering reward for information on her death