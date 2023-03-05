Former Harlan Lady Dragon Jordan Brock to play in NCAA Tournament with Tennessee Tech

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WYMT) - One of the mountains’ best will play in the NCAA Tournament later this month.

With Tennessee Tech’s win over Little Rock in the OVC Tournament, former Harlan Lady Dragon will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Brock scored four points in the Golden Eagle’s win.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection show is set for Mon., March 13.

