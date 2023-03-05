EKY tourism directors discuss plans for upcoming season

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Tourism season is getting underway in Eastern Kentucky as the weather continues to get warmer.

Not only is it a new season for Corbin Tourism, but they have moved into a new building downtown on Depot Street.

“We all were in aggreance and felt that moving our office location into the heartbeat of downtown Corbin would actually allow us to better serve our visitors to the area,” Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said.

Downtown Corbin continues to grow with local restaurants. So, they are starting tourism season with ‘Restaurant Week’ on March 20-25 to celebrate them.

“That is actually the first qualifier event for the World Food Championship. So, this year, Corbin Tourism is sending three local chefs to compete in the World Food Championship in the categories of chef, burger and steak,” Maggy Monhollen said.

Like in Corbin, Manchester Tourism is looking to build on things that have worked in the past.

For the “City of Hope,” that is music.

“We don’t wanna oversaturate that and we’ve had a good balance of holding music where it’s at, but yeah, that is the staple it seems like in Clay County right now is the music,” Manchester Tourism Director Tim Parks said.

There are other attractions and events that Manchester Tourism are working to build a reputation for beyond music.

“We’re very diverse. We have the ATV events now. We had a Valentine’s Day wine sipping and all local. It was really cool, and we just did the murder mystery show last night. So, we’re broadening it out and doing different things to reach different people,” Tim Parks said.

Corbin and Manchester Tourism are both part of an Eastern Kentucky group that received $350,000 from the American Rescue Plan to fund tourism initiatives.

