Christian Academy students build homes for families affected by Western Ky. tornado

About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third...
About 200 volunteers participated in "Build Day" to build the frames of the second and third houses which will go to families in Mayfield, Kentucky.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third houses which will go to families in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Last Spring, students at Christian Academy of Louisville’s English Station campus worked to raise funds to provide a new home for a family who lost theirs in a tornado.

According to a release, they ended up raising enough money to build three homes.

The first home was constructed last April and was transported to Dawson Springs where the family has made it a home. To see the difference they made, click or tap here.

On Saturday, through a partnership with Help Build Hope, students and their families helped complete the second and third homes to help families in Mayfield.

To learn more about the Christian Academy of Louisville, click or tap here.

