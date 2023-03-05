2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket set

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The bracket is set for this year’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

SEC Tournament Bracket
SEC Tournament Bracket(Southeastern Conference)

Kentucky is the overall No. 3 seed and will play the winner of the game between six-seed Vanderbilt and either LSU or Georgia on the night of Friday, March 10.

Alabama is the overall top seed, followed by Texas A&M. Defending champs Tennessee took the five-seed.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
13th Region Girls Semifinal matchups between North Laurel and South Laurel at 6:00 p.m.; and...
WATCH LIVE: Girls tip off Semifinal Saturday at 13th Region Tournament

Latest News

KHSAA Basketball
Regional tournament championship games set
WATCH LIVE: Boys conclude action-packed Semifinal Saturday at the 13th Region Tournament
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Cats end regular season with road win over Arkansas
WYMT Game of the Week - 13th Region Boys Semifinals and Girls Finals