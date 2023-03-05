2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The bracket is set for this year’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

SEC Tournament Bracket (Southeastern Conference)

Kentucky is the overall No. 3 seed and will play the winner of the game between six-seed Vanderbilt and either LSU or Georgia on the night of Friday, March 10.

Alabama is the overall top seed, followed by Texas A&M. Defending champs Tennessee took the five-seed.

