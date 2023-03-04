WATCH LIVE: Girls tip off Semifinal Saturday at 13th Region Tournament

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The road to Rupp Arena is getting narrower as our WYMT Game of the Week coverage of the 13th Region Tournament rolls along as the girls take the court for a berth in the Championship game. These games were originally scheduled for Friday evening, but had to be moved as a precaution due to the potential for severe weather.

First up on this Saturday afternoon, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars take on the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in a cross county showdown at Noon. Then, it’s the Corbin Lady Redhounds taking on the Jackson County Lady Generals in the second of four games on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The winners of these games will play each other in the Girls 13th Region Championship game, currently scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

You can watch everything on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have access to H&I, we’re streaming all the games on our website WYMT.com and in the player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.