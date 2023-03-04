WATCH LIVE: Boys conclude action-packed Semifinal Saturday at the 13th Region Tournament

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Road to Rupp Arena continues to narrow as four teams battle it out for two spots in the boys 13th Region Tournament on our WYMT Game of the Week. These games were originally scheduled for this afternoon, but had to be moved back to make room for the postponed girls semifinals.

First up, the boys edition of the cross-county battle from earlier in the day as the North Laurel Jaguars take on the South Laurel Cardinals, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m. That’s followed by Barbourville vs. Corbin, with tip-off scheduled for approximately 8:00 p.m.

Tonight’s winners are scheduled to advance to the Boys Championship Game Monday evening at 7:00 p.m.

You can watch everything on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have access to H&I, we’re streaming all the games on our website WYMT.com and in the player above.

