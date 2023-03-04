School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’

The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week. (Source: KGNS | KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - The Crosby Independent School District approved moving to a four-day instructional week starting next school year.

When the 2023-2024 school year begins, Fridays will be considered student holidays. Teachers and staff will work one Friday each month for staff development days.

Officials said an additional 20 to 25 minutes will be added to school days to make up for the three-day weekend.

The district superintendent said they hope the move to a four-day school week will attract more teachers to the area. School officials said they started this year down 40 teachers and expect that number to get worse next year.

“We’re going to have a lot fewer days if we don’t have teachers in the classroom,” Angela Hayes, parent of a student in the district, said. “So, four good days are better than five days where teachers are absent. This is something that just needed to be done to help the district.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Power Outage
Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
Severe weather logo
Strong storms knock down trees, cause power outages in the Cumberland Valley

Latest News

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission
Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Big Sandy RECC crews continue working to restore power outages
Family of Letcher County woman offering reward for information on her death
EKY churches partner to help those impacted by historic flood