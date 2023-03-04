Restrictions on vehicles restoring power and clearing debris temporarily lifted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Certain restrictions on vehicles involved in restoring power and clearing debris in Kentucky have been temporarily lifted.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed the official order on Saturday.

The order will last through midnight on March 31, 2023. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weight station stops while engaged in emergency response.

The order comes after the Governor declared a State of Emergency on Friday.

“In Kentucky alone, hundreds of thousands of people were left without power and an untold number of trees were blown down, many on electrical lines,” Secretary Gray said. “This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders.”

Carriers must carry a copy of the order in their vehicle if operating under the official order.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.