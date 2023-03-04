Power outages reported across the region following severe storms

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN Online)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.

Here is a list of outages as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon:

Kentucky Power:

Boyd: 474

Breathitt: 433

Floyd: 1,083

Johnson: 408

Knott: 459

Lawrence: 723

Leslie: 416

Letcher: 391

Magoffin: 88

Martin: 696

Perry: 454

Pike: 697

Rowan: 9

Total: 6,331

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Bell: 841

Clay: 13

Estill: 199

Harlan: 113

Knox: 655

Laurel: 562

Lee, KY: 18

McCreary: 287

Pulaski: 519

Rockcastle: 232

Whitley: 152

Total: 3,591

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 1,800

Johnson: 295

Knott: 86

Lawrence: 23

Martin: 149

Morgan: 1

Breathitt: 11

Total: 2,365

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 1,081

Estill: 1,521

Jackson: 1,777

Laurel: 3,093

Lee: 2,648

Owsley: 503

Rockcastle: 1,398

Total: 12,021

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 24

Magoffin: 69

Menifee: 1

Morgan: 11

Wolfe: 144

Total: 249

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 26

Clay: 29

Harlan: 4

Knox: 574

Laurel: 3

McCreary: 93

Whitley: 969

Total: 1,698

South Kentucky RECC:

Laurel: 3

McCreary: 1,837

Pulaski: 7,303

Rockcastle: 85

Wayne: 3,109

Total: 12,337

To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates during the overnight hours, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
Severe weather logo
Strong storms knock down trees, cause power outages in the Cumberland Valley

Latest News

Restrictions on vehicles restoring power and clearing debris temporarily lifted
Gov. Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians following severe weather
The Henry Clay Estate saw extensive damage across their property.
Historical Henry Clay Estate heavily damaged
New TN aquarium exhibit showcases Appalachian aquatic life