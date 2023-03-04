Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.
Here is a list of outages as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon:
Kentucky Power:
Boyd: 474
Breathitt: 433
Floyd: 1,083
Johnson: 408
Knott: 459
Lawrence: 723
Leslie: 416
Letcher: 391
Magoffin: 88
Martin: 696
Perry: 454
Pike: 697
Rowan: 9
Total: 6,331
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:
Bell: 841
Clay: 13
Estill: 199
Harlan: 113
Knox: 655
Laurel: 562
Lee, KY: 18
McCreary: 287
Pulaski: 519
Rockcastle: 232
Whitley: 152
Total: 3,591
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 1,800
Johnson: 295
Knott: 86
Lawrence: 23
Martin: 149
Morgan: 1
Breathitt: 11
Total: 2,365
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 1,081
Estill: 1,521
Jackson: 1,777
Laurel: 3,093
Lee: 2,648
Owsley: 503
Rockcastle: 1,398
Total: 12,021
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt: 24
Magoffin: 69
Menifee: 1
Morgan: 11
Wolfe: 144
Total: 249
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Bell: 26
Clay: 29
Harlan: 4
Knox: 574
Laurel: 3
McCreary: 93
Whitley: 969
Total: 1,698
South Kentucky RECC:
Laurel: 3
McCreary: 1,837
Pulaski: 7,303
Rockcastle: 85
Wayne: 3,109
Total: 12,337
To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates during the overnight hours, you can go to these links:
