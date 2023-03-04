Power outages reported across the region following severe storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.

Here is a list of outages as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon:

Kentucky Power:

Boyd: 474

Breathitt: 433

Floyd: 1,083

Johnson: 408

Knott: 459

Lawrence: 723

Leslie: 416

Letcher: 391

Magoffin: 88

Martin: 696

Perry: 454

Pike: 697

Rowan: 9

Total: 6,331

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Bell: 841

Clay: 13

Estill: 199

Harlan: 113

Knox: 655

Laurel: 562

Lee, KY: 18

McCreary: 287

Pulaski: 519

Rockcastle: 232

Whitley: 152

Total: 3,591

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 1,800

Johnson: 295

Knott: 86

Lawrence: 23

Martin: 149

Morgan: 1

Breathitt: 11

Total: 2,365

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 1,081

Estill: 1,521

Jackson: 1,777

Laurel: 3,093

Lee: 2,648

Owsley: 503

Rockcastle: 1,398

Total: 12,021

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 24

Magoffin: 69

Menifee: 1

Morgan: 11

Wolfe: 144

Total: 249

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 26

Clay: 29

Harlan: 4

Knox: 574

Laurel: 3

McCreary: 93

Whitley: 969

Total: 1,698

South Kentucky RECC:

Laurel: 3

McCreary: 1,837

Pulaski: 7,303

Rockcastle: 85

Wayne: 3,109

Total: 12,337

To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates during the overnight hours, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

