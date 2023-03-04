MAC displays Floyd County quiltmaker during National Quilt Month

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Clifford Bruce Austin has a passion for history and the Civil War.

His time as a reenactor has been used to teach people near Floyd County the history of battles like the one that occurred at Middle Creek Battlefield. From those stories, Austin has stitched together a new passion: sewing machines and quilt making.

“Honestly won’t count myself as a real professional quilter yet,” he said. “My mother’s been quilting her entire life. She’s 90; still quilts everyday.”

Using his past in the coal mines, Austin began repairing antique sewing machines. He then used those machines as he learned to sew things for the reenacting. Starting with gun cases, he soon began creating quilts.

“Woodworking and the work that I’ve done all my life rebuilding equipment kind of came hand in hand with fixing the old sewing machines,” he said. “I got hooked.”

He uses his knowledge of quilting and its use in U.S. history to teach students at the reenactments.

“And I’ll sit there and be sewing on them while I’m talking to the kids,” he said. “They get excited seeing the old machines working.”

He said he has learned a lot about the craft over the years and is always excited to get to work on a new project. He has made quilts as gifts for family members and others, but now he is seeing them displayed for a variety of people to enjoy..

The Mountain Arts Center displayed his work and some of his antique machines in its lobby this month, coincidentally marking National Quilt Month.

“This is an outstanding place to get to do such a demonstration as this- on what I’ve been doing,” he said. “First time I’ve put up this many of them in one location. And we’re blessed here in Prestonsburg, really, to have a such a place as this.”

The display will be in the lobby all month and visitors are encouraged to take a look at the working sweing machines he uses to piece them all together.

