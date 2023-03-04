Ky. truck drivers deal with dangerously high winds

A Tractor trailer blown on its side in Scott County.
A Tractor trailer blown on its side in Scott County.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday’s high winds were a major issue for truck drivers. Several semi-trucks overturned on the interstate.

One caused a major backup on I-64 in Lexington.

Eric Kahn has been driving trucks for over 20 years. He hopes the moment he toppled over is a fear he’ll never feel again.

“I was on the ramp. I was less than six miles from the house. All of a sudden, a gust of wind came, picked my tractor up and my trailer, threw everything that I had in there on top of my body. Like I said, I’m lucky to be alive right now,” Kahn said.

Kahn’s semi flipped on the exit ramp to Exit 69 eastbound on I-64 in Georgetown. About four miles down the interstate, several semis on their sides near the Scott-Fayette line.

“I just didn’t see it coming,” Kahn said. “Because all the bad wind had subsided from Elizabethtown, it had just slowed down, and I as in a best case scenario. I’m home. I’m home.”

For Kahn, it is a lesson he will never forget, and he hopes other drivers take caution when driving through strong gusty winds.

