KSP: Four people arrested on drug charges

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) said four people were arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, KSP Troopers pulled over a 2015 Kia Optima in Betsy Layne.

During a search, officials said they found suspected meth, heroin and cash.

Jeremy Boyd, 39, was arrested and charged with improper equipment, driving with an expired driver’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, drug trafficking and drug possession.

James Huff, 56, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

Shawna Huff, 44, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

Pamela Hall, 38, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

They were all taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

