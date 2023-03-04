Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WAVE News)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating after a man was pronounced dead at McDowell ARH on Wednesday.

Following a car chase and a foot chase, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 43-year-old Steven Moore.

After Moore was arrested, officials said he “became unconscious and appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.”

Deputies at the scene said they administered first aid until emergency officials arrived.

Moore was taken to McDowell ARH, where he was later pronounced dead by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Moore’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

