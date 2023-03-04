Kentucky loses hard-fought quarterfinal battle to Tennessee
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ SEC Tournament run came to a close in the quarterfinals.
Kentucky fell to three-seed Tennessee 80-71 after becoming the lowest seed to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Volunteers led by as much as 17 points, but Kentucky fought late to make it a single-digit game.
Blair Green finishes her final SEC Tournament game with 8 points and 4 rebounds.
