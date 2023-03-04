Kentucky loses hard-fought quarterfinal battle to Tennessee

Maddie Scherr (22) Rickea Jackson (2) Game 10 Kentucky vs Tennessee 2023 Women’s SEC...
Maddie Scherr (22) Rickea Jackson (2) Game 10 Kentucky vs Tennessee 2023 Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC. on Wednesday March 3rd, Todd Van Emst / SEC Photographer (Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/ SEC )
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ SEC Tournament run came to a close in the quarterfinals.

Kentucky fell to three-seed Tennessee 80-71 after becoming the lowest seed to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Volunteers led by as much as 17 points, but Kentucky fought late to make it a single-digit game.

Kentucky-Tennessee Box Score
Kentucky-Tennessee Box Score(StatBroadcast)

Blair Green finishes her final SEC Tournament game with 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Power Outage
Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
It’s all hands on deck for emergency management crews across the region ahead of Friday’s...
Kentucky prepares for incoming severe weather
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
WYMT First Alert Weather
Beshear signs State of Emergency ahead of severe weather

Latest News

Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth for a camp in Georgetown.
13th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association Awards announced
KHSAA Basketball
Regional tournaments postponed
(Photo: Union Athletics)
NAIA National Tournament brackets announced
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 2)