Governor Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians following severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Saturday after severe weather rolled across the state on Friday.

Gov. Beshear confirmed five Kentuckians were killed: a 23-year-old man in Edmonson County, a 63-year-old man in Logan County, a 68-year-old man in Simpson County, a 41-year-old woman in Fayette County and an 84-year-old man in Bath County.

“These were very serious storms, but thankfully we saw the potential impact early and Kentuckians took the advice given, which made a big difference,” said Gov. Beshear. “When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event as we recover from very significant and widespread damage to power lines. We need everyone to continue to use caution in the days ahead. Accidents can still happen due to downed power lines and high water. We’ve heartbreakingly already loss 5 people and we don’t want to lose any more, so please stay alert.”

On Friday, the Governor declared a State of Emergency ahead of the severe weather.

However, Beshear said eight counties have filed emergency declarations, and 29 counties have announced plans to file. You can find an updated list here.

During the update, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker reminded Kentuckians about generator safety and staying away from power lines.

“Always remember not to use generators indoors,” Slinker said. “Countless numbers of poles and lines are down – always assume they are hot, and do not get near them. Report these downed lines to authorities.”

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 340,000 customers were without power across the Commonwealth. At the peak of the event, more than 536,000 customers were in the dark. You can find a local update on power outages here.

According to Gov. Beshear, more than 1,800 Kentuckians are under a boil water advisory.

He said there was no significant damage to travel trailer sites housing survivors of the Western Kentucky tornadoes and the Eastern Kentucky floods.

Finally, Governor Beshear activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, Kentuckians can can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

