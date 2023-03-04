Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Power Outage
Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
Severe weather logo
Strong storms knock down trees, cause power outages in the Cumberland Valley

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Big Sandy RECC crews continue working to restore power outages
Family of Letcher County woman offering reward for information on her death
EKY churches partner to help those impacted by historic flood
The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week.
School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’