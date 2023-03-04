Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody

By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 4, 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -A death investigation is underway after a man died in police custody, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department on Saturday.

Troopers said the agency was notified of the incident around 1 p.m.

The man’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

