Cats end regular season with road win over Arkansas
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a disappointing end to the home season, Kentucky got back in the win column in the final game of the regular season over Arkansas.
Antonio Reeves had a career day with 37 points, nearly outscoring the rest of the team.
Kentucky led by four heading into the locker room, but the Reeves magic along with a 21-point performance from Jacob Toppin propelled the Cats to a win.
The Cats await SEC Tournament seeding, held March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
