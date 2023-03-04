Cats end regular season with road win over Arkansas

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a disappointing end to the home season, Kentucky got back in the win column in the final game of the regular season over Arkansas.

Antonio Reeves had a career day with 37 points, nearly outscoring the rest of the team.

Kentucky led by four heading into the locker room, but the Reeves magic along with a 21-point performance from Jacob Toppin propelled the Cats to a win.

Kentucky-Arkansas Box Score
Kentucky-Arkansas Box Score(StatBroadcast)

The Cats await SEC Tournament seeding, held March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

