Big Sandy RECC crews continue working to restore power outages

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than 2,600 were still without power.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As heavy wind whipped through the region on Friday night, electric companies began seeing heavy damages.

“Around 4:00, we started getting some rain and a little bit of wind and it died down and we thought, man, maybe we dodged a bullet,” said Big Sandy RECC President and General Manager Bruce Davis, “but here comes 7:00, 8:00, we got some monstrous, devastating winds.”

For Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative (Big Sandy RECC), trees fell on lines, and some poles were snapped in half.

However, crews worked throughout the night to restore the more than 5,000 reported outages, dropping the total remaining outages by nearly half as of 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’ve already confirmed over 12 broken poles and that number is continuing to grow and it will grow within the next few days as we find more and more,” said Davis. “Our guys worked all night and this morning, we started afresh and, as of now, we’re down to 2,600 people without power.”

Davis and folks throughout the community praised the work of Big Sandy RECC’s crews.

“They’re my heroes,” said Davis. “They leave their children, they leave their spouses, and they come out to restore people’s power, and leave their family to restore families’ power.”

Davis added Big Sandy RECC members are encouraged to report any remaining outages by calling 1-888-789-7322 or by texting 55050. You can also check Big Sandy RECC’s website for up-to-date information about outages, and you can click here for a local list of outages across Eastern Kentucky.

