Beautiful weather continues through the weekend

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After strong winds and severe weather on Friday, the forecast is much quieter for the weekend. Enjoy it!

Tonight through Sunday night

Quiet weather continues across the region tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. It will also be chilly. Overnight lows dip into the mid-30s.

Gorgeous conditions stick around into Sunday. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs top out in the mid-60s.

The forecast does not change much by Sunday night. Dry weather continues under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

Next Work Week

Most of your Monday looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. However, we are watching out for isolated showers by Monday night and Tuesday morning. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

A stray shower or two can not be ruled out early on Tuesday, but we do start to dry out and clear out into the afternoon hours. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, but lows tumble into the lower-30s by Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks dry and cooler. Highs only top out in the upper-40s under a partly sunny sky. Again, lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

The end of the upcoming work week is looking soggy.

Scattered showers look to return by Thursday night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the lower-50s, and lows dip into the lower-40s.

Scattered showers are also possible on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs look to top out in the lower-50s, and lows only look to fall into the upper-40s.

