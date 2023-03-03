WYMT National Correspondent Debra Alfarone previews the relaunch of ‘Local News Live’

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - The news never stops, even after we’re off the air...but we’ve got you covered!

Starting Monday, a new era begins as our parent company Gray Television re-launches Local News Live, our national news network that streams online all the time on WYMT.com and the WYMT News App.

Local News Live anchor and WYMT National Correspondent Debra Alfarone, whom you may remember from her time at CBS News, joined Steve Hensley to preview the changes on the way. You can see all of that above!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.