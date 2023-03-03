Woman arrested for trafficking one pound of meth in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested in London after she was found with more than a pound of meth.

Jessica Creech, 41, of Harlan, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Officials with the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force say they conducted an operation in London that resulted in the seizure of roughly one pound of meth, four ounces of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

Creech was lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center.

