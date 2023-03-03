Strong storms knock down trees, cause power outages in the Cumberland Valley

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong to severe storms rolled across the Cumberland Valley Friday afternoon.

Even as thunderstorms moved out of the region, gusty winds lingered.

County officials said winds knocked down trees and blew debris onto some roads.

They also warned of power outages as strong winds stick around.

”If the wind gets high, there’s a lot of tree that are gonna be down, or, if the power goes out, there’s always a lot of calls. We do take all of the after hours and all of the emergency calls for utilities in the city,” Tracie Rains said.

Around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening, more than 300,000 customers were without power in Kentucky. You can find local power outage numbers here.

In Pulaski County, officials reported downed trees and powerlines on Stanford Street in Science Hill.

Also in Pulaski County, a power pole was snapped in half because of high winds near Highway 1676 off Highway 635.

County officials said there were no reported injuries, but people should be patient with police dispatch and your power company. They also advised Kentuckians to stay home and off of the roads.

