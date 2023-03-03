Regional tournaments Postponed

(WYMT) - With severe weather on the horizon, regional tournaments throughout the coverage area were postponed Friday.

The semifinals of the Girls’ 13th Region Tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 4th. Semifinal action of the girls’ tournament will now begin at noon with South Laurel taking on North Laurel. That contest will be followed by Corbin facing Jackson County at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Boys’ 13th Region Tournament has also been pushed back. The first game of the semifinal round is on Saturday, March 4th, with South Laurel versus North Laurel at 6:00 p.m. Barbourville and Corbin will follow that game at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The Girls’ 13th Region Championship is now set for Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m.

The Boys’ 13th Region Championship remains at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6th.

The Girls’ 12th Region Tournament has also delayed its tournament, with semifinal matchups taking place on Saturday, March 4th.

Pulaski County squares off against Danville at 1:00 p.m. while Southwestern faces Mercer County at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The championship contest is slated for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5th.

The 15th Region has also decided to push its regional tournament back, with the girls’ semifinals now on Saturday, March 4th.

Pikeville and Martin County will face each other in the first game at 2:00 p.m. while Lawrence County and Pike Central will follow that contest at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The date and time for the girls’ championship is set for Sunday, March 5th at 2:00 p.m.

The 14th Region will also make a decision regarding its boys’ and girls’ tournament later this afternoon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

