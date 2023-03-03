Regional tournaments Postponed

KHSAA Basketball
KHSAA Basketball(WBKO)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - With severe weather on the horizon, regional tournaments throughout the coverage area were postponed Friday.

The semifinals of the Girls’ 13th Region Tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 4th. Semifinal action of the girls’ tournament will now begin at noon with South Laurel taking on North Laurel. That contest will be followed by Corbin facing Jackson County at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Boys’ 13th Region Tournament has also been pushed back. The first game of the semifinal round is on Saturday, March 4th, with South Laurel versus North Laurel at 6:00 p.m. Barbourville and Corbin will follow that game at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The Girls’ 13th Region Championship is now set for Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m.

The Boys’ 13th Region Championship remains at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6th.

The Girls’ 12th Region Tournament has also delayed its tournament, with semifinal matchups taking place on Saturday, March 4th.

Pulaski County squares off against Danville at 1:00 p.m. while Southwestern faces Mercer County at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The championship contest is slated for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5th.

The 15th Region has also decided to push its regional tournament back, with the girls’ semifinals now on Saturday, March 4th.

Pikeville and Martin County will face each other in the first game at 2:00 p.m. while Lawrence County and Pike Central will follow that contest at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The date and time for the girls’ championship is set for Sunday, March 5th at 2:00 p.m.

The 14th Region will also make a decision regarding its boys’ and girls’ tournament later this afternoon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Barbourville takes on Clay County then Harlan County takes on Corbin on night two of the 13th...
Boys 13th Region semifinals set as Barbourville and Corbin punch tickets
A level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place as we head into Friday for our western...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching more strong wind and strong storm chances
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

(Photo: Union Athletics)
NAIA National Tournament brackets announced
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 2)
Kentucky takes on Florida in Round 1 of SEC Tournament
Kentucky womens basketball wins second SEC tournament game
Barbourville takes on Clay County then Harlan County takes on Corbin on night two of the 13th...
Boys 13th Region semifinals set as Barbourville and Corbin punch tickets