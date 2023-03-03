Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.
Here is a list of outages as of 6:15 p.m. Friday:
Kentucky Power:
Boyd: 285
Breathitt: 97
Floyd: 17
Lawrence: 262
Letcher: 201
Martin: 187
Pike: 1,851
Total: 2,900
Kentucky Utilities:
Laurel: 41
Pulaski: 213
Rockcastle: 5
Total: 259
Big Sandy RECC:
Breathitt: 11
Floyd: 1
Johnson: 76
Lawrence: 11
Morgan: 5
Total: 104
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 163
Estill: 56
Jackson: 285
Laurel: 285
Lee: 647
Owsley: 23
Rockcastle: 1555
Total: 3,015
Licking Valley RECC:
Magoffin: 2
Morgan: 42
Wolfe: 306
Total: 350
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Bell: 2
Harlan: 20
Knox: 119
Mcrear: 55
Whitley: 654
Total: 850
South Kentucky RECC:
McCreary: 1,129
Pulaski: 8,847
Rockcastle: 83
Wayne: 5,724
Total: 16,633
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
