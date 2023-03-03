Power outages reported across the region following severe storms

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN Online)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.

Here is a list of outages as of 6:15 p.m. Friday:

Kentucky Power:

Boyd: 285

Breathitt: 97

Floyd: 17

Lawrence: 262

Letcher: 201

Martin: 187

Pike: 1,851

Total: 2,900

Kentucky Utilities:

Laurel: 41

Pulaski: 213

Rockcastle: 5

Total: 259

Big Sandy RECC:

Breathitt: 11

Floyd: 1

Johnson: 76

Lawrence: 11

Morgan: 5

Total: 104

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 163

Estill: 56

Jackson: 285

Laurel: 285

Lee: 647

Owsley: 23

Rockcastle: 1555

Total: 3,015

Licking Valley RECC:

Magoffin: 2

Morgan: 42

Wolfe: 306

Total: 350

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 2

Harlan: 20

Knox: 119

Mcrear: 55

Whitley: 654

Total: 850

South Kentucky RECC:

McCreary: 1,129

Pulaski: 8,847

Rockcastle: 83

Wayne: 5,724

Total: 16,633

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Barbourville takes on Clay County then Harlan County takes on Corbin on night two of the 13th...
Boys 13th Region semifinals set as Barbourville and Corbin punch tickets
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
A level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place as we head into Friday for our western...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching more strong wind and strong storm chances

Latest News

Severe weather logo
Strong storms knock down trees, cause power outages in the Cumberland Valley
A tornado siren waits to be used near Sage Meadows golf course.
City of Williamsburg officials working to fix tornado sirens
jessica creech
Woman arrested for trafficking one pound of meth in London
Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Judge denies motion for reduced bond for owner of Hot Cup Coffee