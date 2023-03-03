Power outages reported across the region following severe storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.

Here is a list of outages as of 6:15 p.m. Friday:

Kentucky Power:

Boyd: 285

Breathitt: 97

Floyd: 17

Lawrence: 262

Letcher: 201

Martin: 187

Pike: 1,851

Total: 2,900

Kentucky Utilities:

Laurel: 41

Pulaski: 213

Rockcastle: 5

Total: 259

Big Sandy RECC:

Breathitt: 11

Floyd: 1

Johnson: 76

Lawrence: 11

Morgan: 5

Total: 104

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 163

Estill: 56

Jackson: 285

Laurel: 285

Lee: 647

Owsley: 23

Rockcastle: 1555

Total: 3,015

Licking Valley RECC:

Magoffin: 2

Morgan: 42

Wolfe: 306

Total: 350

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 2

Harlan: 20

Knox: 119

Mcrear: 55

Whitley: 654

Total: 850

South Kentucky RECC:

McCreary: 1,129

Pulaski: 8,847

Rockcastle: 83

Wayne: 5,724

Total: 16,633

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.