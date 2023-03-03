NAIA National Tournament brackets announced

(WYMT) - A handful of Eastern Kentucky colleges will be heading to the NAIA National Basketball Tournaments.

On the men’s side, Union and UPIKE clinched trips to the NAIA’s big dance. The Bulldogs (27-2) will enter the tournament as a six-seed and will play Southeastern (Fla.) on Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala.

With a win, the teams will play in the second round at those same sites on Wednesday. Another win would result in a trip to Kansas City for the National Tournament. For the full men’s bracket click here.

UPIKE earned a 13-seed and will play Huntington (Ind.) on Tuesday in Alexandria, La.

On the women’s side, both Cumberlands and UPIKE will make the trip to the NAIAs, both as five-seeds. The Lady Bears will play Grace College (Ind.) on Tuesday in Rio Grande, Ohio. The Lady Patriots will play Midway on Tuesday in New Orleans.

With a win, the teams will play in the second round at those same sites on Wednesday. Another win would result in a trip to Sioux Falls, Iowa for the National Tournament. For the full women’s bracket click here.

