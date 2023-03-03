March 3, 2023 Facebook Live Frequently Asked Questions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We know a lot of people have questions! In order to better serve you, we’ve tried to answer some of your most frequently asked questions to streamline the process.

Q: Are tornadoes possible?

A: Yes. Tornadoes are on the table for Friday. That risk is not off-the-charts, nor does this look like a major tornado outbreak, but some spin-up tornadoes will be possible with any cells that form ahead of the line and within the line itself?

Q: Am I going to see a tornado at [my town]?

A: That’s not really a question we can answer because it will depend on where storms set up tomorrow...and we won’t know that until tomorrow. Everyone has the threat of seeing spin-up tornadoes tomorrow with the best threat along and west of Interstate 75.

Q: Does this look like March 2, 2012?

A: No. While there are some similarities with that event, March 2, 2012 had much better ingredients and featured more individual supercells. This event looks more like a squall line, but some supercells are possible that could lead to brief tornado spin-ups, both inside the line and ahead of it.

Q: Are we going to see high winds?

A: Yes. Strong to damaging winds will be possible both inside and out of thunderstorms tomorrow. Winds without any thunderstorms around could still exceed 50-60 MPH at times. That’s why there is a High Wind Warning in effect for most. Wind gusts inside of the strongest thunderstorms could exceed 60-70 MPH.

Q: Are we going to see hail?

A: We could see some small hailstones with the strongest storms that form ahead of the line. But large hail appears unlikely at this time.

Q: Are we going to see any flooding from this?

A: Likely not. We have so much wind in the atmosphere that it will be pushing these storms through the area at highway speeds and these storms won’t be that big. So, while you could see some brief heavy rain, flooding does not appear likely.

Q: Will there be power outages?

A: Most likely yes. We cannot yet pinpoint where, but when you see winds this strong, both in and out of thunderstorms, it will likely knock over some power lines or trees into power lines.

