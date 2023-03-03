Kentucky womens basketball wins second SEC tournament game

Kentucky takes on Florida in Round 1 of SEC Tournament
By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYMT) - The lady cats pull off the major upset against Alabama behind impressive performances from Jada Walker and Maddie Sherr.

Walker had a game-high 24 points and added in six assists, while Sherr had 19 points in the 71-58 rout of the Crimson Tide.

UK was down 32-26 at the break but had a dominant 27-point fourth quarter that helped them finish Alabama off.

After losing seven SEC games in a row Kentucky has now rattled off back-to-back wins in the SEC tournament.

The Cats now advance to Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinals, where they will meet Tennessee.

Tipoff for Friday’s game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. on the SEC Network.

