Kentucky womens basketball wins second SEC tournament game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYMT) - The lady cats pull off the major upset against Alabama behind impressive performances from Jada Walker and Maddie Sherr.

Walker had a game-high 24 points and added in six assists, while Sherr had 19 points in the 71-58 rout of the Crimson Tide.

UK was down 32-26 at the break but had a dominant 27-point fourth quarter that helped them finish Alabama off.

After losing seven SEC games in a row Kentucky has now rattled off back-to-back wins in the SEC tournament.

The Cats now advance to Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinals, where they will meet Tennessee.

Tipoff for Friday’s game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. on the SEC Network.

