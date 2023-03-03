Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a Thursday morning house fire that killed a 2013 graduate of Alice Lloyd College.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday, KSP Post 13 in Hazard received a call about a house fire on KY-899 near Pippa Passes in Knott County.

Several fire departments responded to the scene. Once the fire was out, firefighters located a body inside the home. The preliminary investigation indicates that 34-year-old Daniel M. Slone was unable to get out of the house and he was pronounced dead on the scene by officials with the Knott County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still not known and no autopsy will be conducted.

Officials with Alice Lloyd College mourned Slone’s death and extended prayers to his family in a Facebook post Thursday evening, saying “he will be remembered for the joy he brought to others’ lives.”

Slone had also been an employee at the Walmart in Hazard, and officials there said “Daniel could brighten any room he’d enter and never met a stranger.”

