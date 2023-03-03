Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad

Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023(Hazard Walmart)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a Thursday morning house fire that killed a 2013 graduate of Alice Lloyd College.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday, KSP Post 13 in Hazard received a call about a house fire on KY-899 near Pippa Passes in Knott County.

Several fire departments responded to the scene. Once the fire was out, firefighters located a body inside the home. The preliminary investigation indicates that 34-year-old Daniel M. Slone was unable to get out of the house and he was pronounced dead on the scene by officials with the Knott County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still not known and no autopsy will be conducted.

Officials with Alice Lloyd College mourned Slone’s death and extended prayers to his family in a Facebook post Thursday evening, saying “he will be remembered for the joy he brought to others’ lives.”

Slone had also been an employee at the Walmart in Hazard, and officials there said “Daniel could brighten any room he’d enter and never met a stranger.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
Boys 13th Region Tournament sees all-Laurel County semifinal
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

Latest News

HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 4:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 4:30 p.m.
This is a test image
Committee passes bill that would prevent vaccine requirement for Ky. students
DRAW
Michigan based disaster relief group revisits Knott County to deliver school furniture