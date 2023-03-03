Judge denies motion for reduced bond for owner of Hot Cup Coffee

Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child pornography investigation, according to investigators.(Southwestern Regional Jail)
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge in Logan County has denied a motion filed by Michael Cline’s defense attorney for a reduction in bond.

Logan County Chief Circuit Court Judge Joshua Butcher denied the motion. Bond is set at $500,000 cash only.

Michael Cline, 47, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of distributing and possessing child pornography. Cline owns the Hot Cup Coffee shop on Stratton Street in Logan. On Jan. 27, troopers searched the coffee shop as part of the investigation, gathering a number of pieces of evidence.

Cline is in custody in the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $500,000 cash only.

