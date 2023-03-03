High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 2)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - A handful of teams made their way to the region semifinals in the final night of quarterfinal action across the mountains.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BOYS

McCreary Central 48, Boyle County 44 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

Pulaski County 65, Mercer County 48 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

Barbourville 68, Clay County 57 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Corbin 61, Harlan County 53 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Hazard 50, Estill County 33 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Breathitt County 66, Knott Central 46 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Pikeville 61, Paintsville 49 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Barbourville takes on Clay County then Harlan County takes on Corbin on night two of the 13th...
Boys 13th Region semifinals set as Barbourville and Corbin punch tickets
A level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place as we head into Friday for our western...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching more strong wind and strong storm chances
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

(Photo: Union Athletics)
NAIA National Tournament brackets announced
Kentucky takes on Florida in Round 1 of SEC Tournament
Kentucky womens basketball wins second SEC tournament game
Barbourville takes on Clay County then Harlan County takes on Corbin on night two of the 13th...
Boys 13th Region semifinals set as Barbourville and Corbin punch tickets
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish