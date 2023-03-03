High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 2)

(WYMT) - A handful of teams made their way to the region semifinals in the final night of quarterfinal action across the mountains.

BOYS

McCreary Central 48, Boyle County 44 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

Pulaski County 65, Mercer County 48 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

Barbourville 68, Clay County 57 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Corbin 61, Harlan County 53 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Hazard 50, Estill County 33 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Breathitt County 66, Knott Central 46 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Pikeville 61, Paintsville 49 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

