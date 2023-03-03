Gov. Beshear confirms two weather-related deaths in South-Central Kentucky

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that two people have died today due to the severe weather.

One person died in Simpson County, and another died in Edmonson County.

Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes said, “All we know for sure is that an individual was outside during the high winds and some of the strong wind gusts and the wind kind of toppled him and it’s resulted in... unfortunately in his death.”

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Kentucky, more sad news. We have lost a second person due to the severe weather today, this time in Edmonson County. Please join Britainy and I in lifting this family in prayer as they mourn the loss of their loved one. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

I am sad to report we have one weather related death today in Simpson County. Britainy and I ask the entire commonwealth to join us in holding the family of this Kentuckian in prayer as they mourn this loss. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.