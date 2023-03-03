Foul play not expected after dead man found in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning that they had found a dead man in Caryville.
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff's Office(CCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that they had found a dead man in Caryville, later identified as Gilbert Lee Goodman of Rocky Top.

“The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is processing the scene,” officials said. As the investigation is still in early stages, the department did not release much more information.

What officials did say, however, was that foul play was not expected. They also said they are letting the next of kin know.

CCSO officials said that the medical examiner identified the cause of death to be cardiac arrest.

“This is an active investigation, more information will be provided as it becomes available,” CCSO’s announcement said.

