FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm threat dies down late as cooler air takes over

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the threat for strong to severe storms and very gusty winds as we head into the early evening hours. Our First Alert Weather Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Storms will continue to move out of the region as we head later on tonight. Once our cold front passes, winds will start to calm down considerably as markedly cooler air works into the mountains. Clouds will hang tough overnight as lows fall to right around 40°.

We’ll still have enough moisture in the region for a cloud deck to remain in the region as we head into the weekend on Saturday. The good news is that quiet weather has a firm hold on our forecast by this point. Clouds keep highs from getting much past the middle 50s, even with some peeks of sunshine late. Overnight lows are back into the middle 30s as we start to clear out.

Late Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine breaks back out as we head into the day on Sunday. Quiet conditions continue as well as highs get into the middle to upper 50s. The tranquil pattern looks to continue into Monday as well as a few clouds move back in with a high near 70°.

A few showers can’t be ruled out as some weak disturbances push through the region during the week, but at this point, it doesn’t look like anything major like we’ve seen. Highs get cooler by midweek, falling back into the lower 50s with 30s overnight. The pattern still looks to get cold later in the week and head toward later in the month...I don’t think winter’s breathed its last just yet!

