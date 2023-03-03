FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly today, especially this afternoon. A weather radio or the WYMT First Alert Weather app could make all the difference later.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake to some rain chances this morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the day. A lot of schools have already canceled due to the chances of severe weather this afternoon. You can find a list of those closings here.

Starting later this morning, a High Wind Warning or a Wind Advisory will go into effect for our entire region. That is going to be our main area of concern today. You can see which alert your county is under and for how long here. Gusts of up to 75 mph or better are possible for some in the hatched red area of the graphic below. Most locations could see up to 60 mph gusts. Let me be clear: While ALL threats are on the table, damaging winds are what will likely give us the most trouble. Power outages are very likely in this situation for some. Keep your devices charged.

There is a low risk for tornadoes and hail today, but the major threat will be for damaging winds. There is a 30% chance for about half of the region (shaded in red on the far right) to see gusts of up to 75 mph or greater outside of storms. (WYMT Weather)

For the severe threat, the Storm Prediction Center moved most of the region into the level 3 enhanced risk overnight. Again, wind is the biggest player in that equation. While tornadoes are definitely possible, the chances are LOW. The counties to the west have the best chance of seeing one and it’s still not great.

The best chances for the strongest storms will be between 12 and 6 p.m. moving from west to east. For instance, if you live along and west of the I-75 corridor, you will be closer to the early part of that time frame. If you are closer to the Kentucky/Virginia/West Virginia border, you will be closer to the end of the listed times. This system is going to race across the mountains. We will be tracking this as long as we need to until the threat dies down.

The latest SPC outlook has most of the region under a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather with damaging winds being the biggest threat. (WYMT Weather)

Rain chances will continue tonight for a little while before dying off overnight as the cold front passes. Lows will eventually drop to around 40 as the clouds linger into early Saturday.

I cannot encourage you enough to stay weather-aware today, especially this afternoon. You can download the First Alert Weather app here.

Extended Forecast

After today, the weekend and the beginning of next week look fairly calm and quiet. Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun on Saturday. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are the name of the game Sunday and Monday as highs climb back into the 60s on Sunday and close to 70 on Monday.

Our next rain chance, and it is not a good one, starts again on Tuesday.

Stay safe and have a good weekend!

