EKCEP program focuses on barriers for recovery, reentry

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Businesses, organizations and other outreaches joined forces at Big Sandy Community and Technical College Thursday, in an effort to provide resources for recovery and workforce reentry.

With booths varying from education, healthcare and potential employers, the space was filled with resources to connect those who are working to rejoin the workforce with the things they need.

“We want to have all these resources under one roof for these participants when they come out,” said Jimmie Wilson, Justice System Coordinator for Recovery and Reentry Programs.. “And we want the recovery centers- we want employers- to know that they’re ready when they hire them, they’ve got the skills to sustain them.”

The event was the firs of its kind for the EKCEP SITE program, also offering expungement services thanks to a partnership with AppalRed and the Department of Corrections.

“You know, they come and shake my hand and they said, ‘you know, we didn’t know that we were eligible for expungement if we hadn’t seen your flyer or somebody hadn’t shared it.’ And they’re just so grateful,” said Wilson.

The idea, according to Wilson, is to cut down the recidivism rate and help people succeed regardless of convictions or addictions.

“And we work across the state, knocking down these barriers for these participants in recovery, re-entry. We have job developers across the state, we work with drug courts, we work with Department of Corrections.”

She said she hopes to see similar workshops pop up around the region in the months to come, with plans to make it a quarterly event.

“The participants are just so thankful for these events and the guidance, because they don’t know where to go to or who to go to. So, they’re very thankful.,” said Wilson. “This is gonna open so many doors for them.”

Anyone with questions about the program can contact Wilson at (606)205-6420 or jwilson@EKCEP.org.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.