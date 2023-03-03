‘Dining in the Dark’ event held in Pikeville aims to raise awareness for visually impaired

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky College of Optometry at UPIKE (KYCO) and the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) partnered to host an event named “Dining in the Dark” on Thursday night aimed at raising awareness and giving a voice to those living with visual impairments.

At the event, those in attendance attempted to eat dinner while blindfolded and with the lights dimmed, giving folks in the community and KYCO students a small taste of what those living with visual impairment go through each day.

“They learn strategies and various ways to compensate for a visual impairment, and with this activity, we hope to empower those people with visual impairments to know that they can complete every activity in life that they wish to,” said KSB Outreach Consultant Toni Hardin. “It also gives students a different perspective rather than a clinical setting that maybe they might be able to have an educational opinion about what these folks experience on a daily basis.”

Community members and KYCO students also got to hear from speakers and special guests with visual impairments about their everyday challenges.

“Just to kind of give a different perspective to some of our students and some of our community and kind of hear it from the person who has a visual impairment and that kind of a thing,” said KYCO Assistant Optometry Professor Dr. Ben Konig. “It’s going to be really good for our students to be able to talk to people who have visual impairments directly, not just hear from either one person, or me, they hear more than one voice.”

Both Dr. Konig as well as Hardin added that this event is also to let those with visual impairments know that they are not alone and can reach out to their community for help.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.