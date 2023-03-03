City of Williamsburg officials working to fix tornado sirens

A tornado siren waits to be used near Sage Meadows golf course.
A tornado siren waits to be used near Sage Meadows golf course.(KAIT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the city of Williamsburg are asking folks in the area to stay weather aware on Friday.

City officials said they discovered their tornado sirens are not working.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said they discovered that the alarm system was not working after they tried to set it off Friday.

Harrison says they have ordered new parts and will have the system working shortly, but not in time for Friday’s storm.

He says if there is a major warning, the city will use the Reach Alert.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
Barbourville takes on Clay County then Harlan County takes on Corbin on night two of the 13th...
Boys 13th Region semifinals set as Barbourville and Corbin punch tickets
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
A level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place as we head into Friday for our western...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching more strong wind and strong storm chances

Latest News

jessica creech
Woman arrested for trafficking one pound of meth in London
WYMT First Alert Weather
Beshear signs State of Emergency ahead of severe weather
The Storm Prediction Center added some increased threat levels to the early morning update. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.