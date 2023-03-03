City of Williamsburg officials working to fix tornado sirens

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the city of Williamsburg are asking folks in the area to stay weather aware on Friday.

City officials said they discovered their tornado sirens are not working.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said they discovered that the alarm system was not working after they tried to set it off Friday.

Harrison says they have ordered new parts and will have the system working shortly, but not in time for Friday’s storm.

He says if there is a major warning, the city will use the Reach Alert.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.