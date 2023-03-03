Beshear signs State of Emergency ahead of severe weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced he signed a State of Emergency ahead of Friday’s severe weather.
During a news conference, he announced that all non-essential government officials should be sent home at 11 a.m.
Several locations have opened as shelters including:
- Breathitt
- Jackson Fire Dept.
- Breathitt Co. Courthouse
- Jackson Fire Dept., Station 1
- Clay
- Clay Co. Community Building
- Knott
- Knott County Sportsplex
- Letcher
- Letcher Co. Rec. Center
- Jenkins High School
- Whitesburg City Hall
- Perry
- Perry County Senior Center
Beshear also encouraged people on the roads to make sure you have a vehicle emergency kit. That kit should include items such as a cell phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blanket, drinking water and snacks, flashlight with extra fresh batteries, basic set of tools, vehicle emergency warning devices, traction aid, tarp, raincoat and gloves, and a shovel.
