Beshear signs State of Emergency ahead of severe weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced he signed a State of Emergency ahead of Friday’s severe weather.

During a news conference, he announced that all non-essential government officials should be sent home at 11 a.m.

Several locations have opened as shelters including:

Breathitt Jackson Fire Dept. Breathitt Co. Courthouse Jackson Fire Dept., Station 1

Clay Clay Co. Community Building

Knott Knott County Sportsplex

Letcher Letcher Co. Rec. Center Jenkins High School Whitesburg City Hall

Perry Perry County Senior Center



Beshear also encouraged people on the roads to make sure you have a vehicle emergency kit. That kit should include items such as a cell phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blanket, drinking water and snacks, flashlight with extra fresh batteries, basic set of tools, vehicle emergency warning devices, traction aid, tarp, raincoat and gloves, and a shovel.

