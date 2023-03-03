Beshear signs State of Emergency ahead of severe weather

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced he signed a State of Emergency ahead of Friday’s severe weather.

During a news conference, he announced that all non-essential government officials should be sent home at 11 a.m.

Several locations have opened as shelters including:

  • Breathitt
    • Jackson Fire Dept.
    • Breathitt Co. Courthouse
    • Jackson Fire Dept., Station 1
  • Clay
    • Clay Co. Community Building
  • Knott
    • Knott County Sportsplex
  • Letcher
    • Letcher Co. Rec. Center
    • Jenkins High School
    • Whitesburg City Hall
  • Perry
    • Perry County Senior Center

Beshear also encouraged people on the roads to make sure you have a vehicle emergency kit. That kit should include items such as a cell phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blanket, drinking water and snacks, flashlight with extra fresh batteries, basic set of tools, vehicle emergency warning devices, traction aid, tarp, raincoat and gloves, and a shovel.

We will update this story as we know more.

Watch Beshear’s update live:

