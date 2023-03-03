13th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association Awards announced

Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth for a camp in Georgetown.
Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth for a camp in Georgetown.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard was named regional Player of the Year by the 13th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association, with Harlan’s Derrick Akal named coach of the year.

1st Team All-Region

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Dawson Woolum, Bell County

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

Jae’dyn Gist, Harlan

Micah Engles, Lynn Camp

Parker Payne, South Laurel

Kyler McClendon, Harlan

2nd Team All-Region

Maddox Huff, Harlan County

Kaleb McClendon, Harlan

Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County

Jordan Mabe, South Laurel

Matthew Warren, Barbourville

Jerrod Roark, Williamsburg

Hayden Harris, Clay County

Eli Gover, South Laurel

Travis Scott, Barbourville

Jude Lakes, Jackson County

