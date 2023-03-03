13th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association Awards announced
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard was named regional Player of the Year by the 13th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association, with Harlan’s Derrick Akal named coach of the year.
1st Team All-Region
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Dawson Woolum, Bell County
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
Jae’dyn Gist, Harlan
Micah Engles, Lynn Camp
Parker Payne, South Laurel
Kyler McClendon, Harlan
2nd Team All-Region
Maddox Huff, Harlan County
Kaleb McClendon, Harlan
Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County
Jordan Mabe, South Laurel
Matthew Warren, Barbourville
Jerrod Roark, Williamsburg
Hayden Harris, Clay County
Eli Gover, South Laurel
Travis Scott, Barbourville
Jude Lakes, Jackson County
